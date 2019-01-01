Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 27
EPS
$0.360
Quarterly Revenue
$54.7M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$54.2M
Earnings History
Old Second Bancorp Questions & Answers
When is Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) reporting earnings?
Old Second Bancorp (OSBC) is scheduled to report earnings on July 20, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 27, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC)?
The Actual EPS was $0.18, which beat the estimate of $0.17.
What were Old Second Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:OSBC) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $26.3M, which missed the estimate of $26.3M.
