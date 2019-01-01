Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date Apr 27 EPS $0.360 Quarterly Revenue $54.7M Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31) $54.2M

Earnings History

Old Second Bancorp Questions & Answers Q When is Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) reporting earnings? A Old Second Bancorp ( OSBC ) is scheduled to report earnings on July 20, 2022 . The last reported earnings were for reported on April 27, 2022 for Q1 . Q What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC)? A The Actual EPS was $0.18 , which beat the estimate of $0.17 . Q What were Old Second Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:OSBC) revenues? A The Actual Revenue was $26.3M , which missed the estimate of $26.3M .

