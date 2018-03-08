Market Overview

2/06/18B. RileyMaintainsBuyBuy29.0
2/06/18Credit SuisseMaintainsUnderperformUnderperform20.0
2/06/18BairdMaintainsBuyOutperform26.0

Q4 2017 EST Actual Surprise
EPS: 0.37 0.39 0.02
Rev: 1.35B 1.38B 28.00M
Q1 2018 EST Actual Surprise
EPS: Expected
2018-05-07
Rev:

ON Semiconductor is a provider of high-performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductor solutions to original equipment manufacturers and distributors. The firm is organized into three segments: the application products group, which includes application-specific integrated circuits and application-specific standard products; the image sensor group, which includes image and light sensors; the standard products group, which includes power-switching and signal-conditioning solutions; and the system solutions group, which includes tuners and power modules. Roughly a third of the firm's revenue is generated in Singapore, with the rest coming from the United States, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, and other countries across the world.
