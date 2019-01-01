ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 2
EPS
$1.220
Quarterly Revenue
$1.9B
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$1.9B
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of ON Semiconductor using advanced sorting and filters.
ON Semiconductor Questions & Answers
When is ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) reporting earnings?
ON Semiconductor (ON) is scheduled to report earnings on August 1, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 2, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON)?
The Actual EPS was $0.26, which missed the estimate of $0.32.
What were ON Semiconductor’s (NASDAQ:ON) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $1.3B, which beat the estimate of $1.3B.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.