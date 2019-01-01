ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for ON Semiconductor
ON Semiconductor Questions & Answers
The latest price target for ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ: ON) was reported by Wells Fargo on May 12, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $65.00 expecting ON to rise to within 12 months (a possible 3.27% upside). 34 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ: ON) was provided by Wells Fargo, and ON Semiconductor upgraded their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of ON Semiconductor, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for ON Semiconductor was filed on May 12, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 12, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest ON Semiconductor (ON) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $58.00 to $65.00. The current price ON Semiconductor (ON) is trading at is $62.94, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.