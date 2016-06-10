Benzinga Pro
Marketfy
Financial Data & APIs
Events
Premarket Prep
Membership is Free
What are you waiting for? Sign up now!
Name:
Username available!
Username taken!
Email:
Email available!
Email taken!
Password:
Leave blank:
OR
Free Account Login
Click here to access your premium account
Username or email:
Password:
OR
Forgot password?
Looking for
?
CLICK HERE
Contribute
Login
Join
Benzinga - Feed Your Mind.
News
Earnings
Guidance
Dividends
M&A
Buybacks
Legal
Interviews
Management
Retail Sales
Offerings
IPOs
Insider Trades
Biotech/FDA
Markets
Pre-Market
After Hours
Movers
Forex
Commodities
Options
Binary Options
Bonds
Futures
Global Economics
Previews
Reviews
Small-Cap
Cryptocurrency
Ratings
Analyst Color
Downgrades
Upgrades
Initiations
Price Target
Ideas
Long Ideas
Short Ideas
Technicals
From The Press
Jim Cramer
Rumors
ETFs
Tech
Start-Ups
Fintech
Investing
Best Online Brokers
Personal Finance
Compare Brokers
TD Ameritrade Review
Ally Invest Review
Etrade Review
Personal Capital Review
Tradestation Review
Market Overview
Tickers
Articles
Keywords
Search by keyword...
googlecse
More From
Summary
Ideas
Twitter ($)
All News
Analyst Coverage
Analyst Ratings
News Coverage
News
General
Contracts
Dividend Summaries
Dividend Calendar
Events
FDA
M&A
Offerings
Stock Split
Media
Buybacks
Insider Trades
Press Releases
Earnings
Earning Summaries
Earnings Calendar
Guidance Summaries
:
Add to Watchlist +
{{ portfolio.portfolio_name }}
You have no watchlists at this time, click "Manage watchlists" to create your first watchlist.
Manage watchlists
Sector:
Industry:
0.0000
0 (%)
Data as of Mar 13, 2018
Prev. Close
Price Open
Volume
0
Day's Range
-
52 Wk Range
-
50 Day Moving Avg.
PE Ratio
Shares Outstanding
Market Cap
Trade FRM stock with
recommended broker Ally Invest
. Commissions as low as $3.95.
1d
5d
1m
3m
1y
5y
YTD
Analyst Rating
View All Ratings
Date
Research Firm
Action
Current
Target
11/03/15
Stephens & Co.
Upgrades
Equal-Weight
Overweight
11/02/15
Sidoti & Co.
Downgrades
Buy
Neutral
8.0
5/12/15
Stephens & Co.
Maintains
Equal-Weight
10.0
Headlines
Press Releases
8 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Friday
Lisa Levin
Fri, 10 Jun 2016 13:05:17 -0400
Furmanite Corp. Reports Q3 EPS $0.05 vs. Est. $0.05, Rev. $97.4M vs. Est. $133.78M
Hal Lindon
Fri, 06 Nov 2015 08:46:22 -0400
Benzinga's Top Upgrades
Lisa Levin
Tue, 03 Nov 2015 10:08:48 -0400
Stephens & Co. Upgrades Furmanite to Overweight
Paul Quintaro
Tue, 03 Nov 2015 09:08:07 -0400
Benzinga's M&A Chatter for Monday November 2, 2015
Charles Gross
Mon, 02 Nov 2015 21:04:28 -0400
Earlier Sidoti & Co. Downgraded Furmanite to Neutral, Lowers PT to $8.00
Paul Quintaro
Mon, 02 Nov 2015 12:40:33 -0400
UPDATE: Team Industrial Services, Furmanite Merger To Be Accretive By $0.25-$0.30/Share By 2017, PR Highlighting Deal In Body
Hal Lindon
Mon, 02 Nov 2015 07:51:58 -0400
Team Industrial Services and Furmanite To Combine To Create Premier Global Industrial Services Company, Will Acquire All Shares OF Furmanite in Stock-for-Stock Transaction Valued At $335M
Hal Lindon
Mon, 02 Nov 2015 07:50:27 -0400
Furmanite Enters into Definitive Agreement to Sell FTS Division
Paul Quintaro
Fri, 25 Sep 2015 08:01:32 -0400
Furmanite Corp Reports Q2 EPS $0.09 Vs Est $0.11, Sales $129.6M Vs Est $148.00M
Eddie Staley
Tue, 04 Aug 2015 07:58:38 -0400
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Show more
Loading articles...
Team and Furmanite Announce Approval of Merger by Stockholders of Both Companies
Globe Newswire
Feb 25, 2016
EQUITY ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of Furmanite Corporation of a Class Action Challenging the Fairness of the Sale of the Company to Team Inc. -- FRM
Globe Newswire
Nov 12, 2015
Harwood Feffer LLP Announces Investigation of Furmanite Corporation
PRNewswire
Nov 09, 2015
EQUITY ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of Furmanite Corporation of a Class Action Challenging the Fairness of the Sale of the Company to Team Inc.
Business Wire
Nov 09, 2015
INVESTOR ALERT: Brower Piven Commences An Investigation Into The Proposed Sale Of Furmanite Corporation And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm For Additional Information
Business Wire
Nov 06, 2015
Robbins Arroyo LLP: Acquisition of Furmanite Corporation (FRM) by Team, Inc. (TISI) May Not Be in Shareholders' Best Interests
Business Wire
Nov 06, 2015
Furmanite Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2015 Results
Business Wire
Nov 06, 2015
FURMANITE INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Furmanite Corporation
PRNewswire
Nov 06, 2015
INVESTOR ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of Furmanite Corporation of an Investigation Concerning the Fairness of the Sale of the Company to Team Inc.
Business Wire
Nov 05, 2015
FURMANITE CORPORATION SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation Of Buyout
PRNewswire
Nov 05, 2015
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Show more
Loading articles...
Partner Headlines
Citi Buys Costco Cards From AmEx
Seeking Alpha
Mar 01, 2016
20.4% Annualized Return: 2 Highly Complementary Organizations - Team, Inc. And Furmanite Corp. - Are Expected To Merge
Seeking Alpha
Dec 23, 2015
Notable earnings before Thursday's open
Seeking Alpha
Dec 02, 2015
Notable earnings before Thursday's open
Seeking Alpha
Dec 02, 2015
Furmanite names Davis as chairman after proxy fight
Seeking Alpha
Aug 04, 2015
Furmanite's (FRM) CEO Joe Milliron on Q2 2015 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
Seeking Alpha
Aug 04, 2015
Furmanite (FRM) Q2 2015 Results - Earnings Call Webcast
Seeking Alpha
Aug 04, 2015
Notable earnings before Tuesday's open
Seeking Alpha
Aug 03, 2015
Furmanite settles proxy battle, considers selling itself
Seeking Alpha
May 11, 2015
Furmanite (FRM) Joseph E. Milliron on Q1 2015 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
Seeking Alpha
May 11, 2015
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Show more
Loading articles...
Earnings
View Earnings
Q3 2015
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
0.05
0.05
Rev:
133.78M
102.58M
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
Expected
Rev:
Brokerage Center
Compare All Online Brokerages
Benzinga is a fast-growing, dynamic and innovative financial media outlet that empowers investors with high-quality, unique content.
Popular Channels
Analyst Ratings
Be Your Own Boss
ETFs
Economics
Forex
Hot
News
Options
Press Releases
Start-ups
Tech
Tools & Features
Affiliate Program
PreMarket Prep
Feeds
News Widget
Real Time Feed
Sitemap
Submit News Tips
About Benzinga
About Us
Licensing and APIs
Apps (iOS and Android)
Fintech Awards
Blog
Syndication
In the News
Careers
Service Status
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Benzinga Partners
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING)
© Copyright Benzinga
Benzinga - Feed Your Mind
try pro
News
Markets
Ratings
Ideas
Tech
Small-Cap
Personal Finance
Premium Products