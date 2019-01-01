QQQ
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
Firma Holdings Corp operates in mining, packaging technology, and food manufacturing business. The Mining segment explores and develops mining properties which may be productive of gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and other associated metals. Its Packaging Technology segment owns the SmartPacTM technology used for the preservation and protection of fresh fruit vegetables and flowers during extended periods of shipping and storage. The food manufacturing segment specializes in the manufacturing of three product categories: baked goods, frozen desserts and semi-finished products made from natural ingredients. Geographically all the operations are functioned US region.

Firma Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Firma Holdings (FRMA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Firma Holdings (OTCPK: FRMA) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Firma Holdings's (FRMA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Firma Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Firma Holdings (FRMA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Firma Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Firma Holdings (FRMA)?

A

The stock price for Firma Holdings (OTCPK: FRMA) is $0.04 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:56:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Firma Holdings (FRMA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Firma Holdings.

Q

When is Firma Holdings (OTCPK:FRMA) reporting earnings?

A

Firma Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Firma Holdings (FRMA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Firma Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Firma Holdings (FRMA) operate in?

A

Firma Holdings is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.