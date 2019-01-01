Firma Holdings Corp operates in mining, packaging technology, and food manufacturing business. The Mining segment explores and develops mining properties which may be productive of gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and other associated metals. Its Packaging Technology segment owns the SmartPacTM technology used for the preservation and protection of fresh fruit vegetables and flowers during extended periods of shipping and storage. The food manufacturing segment specializes in the manufacturing of three product categories: baked goods, frozen desserts and semi-finished products made from natural ingredients. Geographically all the operations are functioned US region.