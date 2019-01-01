Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Zoetis beat estimated earnings by 7.32%, reporting an EPS of $1.32 versus an estimate of $1.23.
Revenue was up $115.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 1.35% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Zoetis's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.96
|1.10
|1.08
|1.03
|EPS Actual
|1
|1.25
|1.19
|1.26
|Revenue Estimate
|1.93B
|1.93B
|1.82B
|1.73B
|Revenue Actual
|1.97B
|1.99B
|1.95B
|1.87B
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Zoetis Questions & Answers
Zoetis (ZTS) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $0.53, which hit the estimate of $0.53.
The Actual Revenue was $1.3B, which beat the estimate of $1.3B.
