Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Zoetis beat estimated earnings by 7.32%, reporting an EPS of $1.32 versus an estimate of $1.23.

Revenue was up $115.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 1.35% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Zoetis's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.96 1.10 1.08 1.03 EPS Actual 1 1.25 1.19 1.26 Revenue Estimate 1.93B 1.93B 1.82B 1.73B Revenue Actual 1.97B 1.99B 1.95B 1.87B

