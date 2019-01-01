ñol

ZIM Integrated Shipping
(NYSE:ZIM)
70.25
0.41[0.59%]
At close: May 25
70.40
0.1500[0.21%]
After Hours: 7:58PM EDT
Day High/Low67.8 - 71.16
52 Week High/Low33.71 - 91.23
Open / Close70.02 / 70.3
Float / Outstanding87.5M / 119.8M
Vol / Avg.6.1M / 5.7M
Mkt Cap8.4B
P/E1.45
50d Avg. Price65.14
Div / Yield10/14.32%
Payout Ratio40.56
EPS14.34
Total Float87.5M

ZIM Integrated Shipping (NYSE:ZIM), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

ZIM Integrated Shipping reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 18

EPS

$14.190

Quarterly Revenue

$3.7B

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$3.7B

Earnings Recap

 

ZIM Integrated Shipping (NYSE:ZIM) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

ZIM Integrated Shipping beat estimated earnings by 13.25%, reporting an EPS of $14.19 versus an estimate of $12.53.

Revenue was up $1.97 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.97 which was followed by a 2.17% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at ZIM Integrated Shipping's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 13.20 9.25 5.22 4.70
EPS Actual 14.17 12.16 7.38 5.13
Revenue Estimate 3.34B 2.77B 1.77B 1.62B
Revenue Actual 3.47B 3.14B 2.38B 1.74B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Questions & Answers

Q
When is ZIM Integrated Shipping (NYSE:ZIM) reporting earnings?
A

ZIM Integrated Shipping (ZIM) is scheduled to report earnings on August 17, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 18, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for ZIM Integrated Shipping (NYSE:ZIM)?
A

The Actual EPS was $3.49, which missed the estimate of $3.71.

Q
What were ZIM Integrated Shipping’s (NYSE:ZIM) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $1.4B, which beat the estimate of $1.3B.

