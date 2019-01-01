ZIM Integrated Shipping (NYSE:ZIM), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Earnings Recap
ZIM Integrated Shipping (NYSE:ZIM) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
ZIM Integrated Shipping beat estimated earnings by 13.25%, reporting an EPS of $14.19 versus an estimate of $12.53.
Revenue was up $1.97 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.97 which was followed by a 2.17% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at ZIM Integrated Shipping's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|13.20
|9.25
|5.22
|4.70
|EPS Actual
|14.17
|12.16
|7.38
|5.13
|Revenue Estimate
|3.34B
|2.77B
|1.77B
|1.62B
|Revenue Actual
|3.47B
|3.14B
|2.38B
|1.74B
Earnings History
