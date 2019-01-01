Xtant Medical Holdings Inc mainly develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for domestic and international markets. The company operates through the single segment of Development, manufacture, and marketing of regenerative medical products and devices. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge, OsteoSponge SC, OsteoSelect DBM putty, OsteoSelect Plus DBM putty, OsteoWrap, BacFast HD, OsteoSTX, hMatrix and 3Demin products, as well as other allografts. Its products serve the needs of orthopedic and neurological surgeons, including orthobiologics for the promotion of bone healing, implants, and instrumentation for the treatment of spinal disease, tissue grafts for the treatment of orthopedic disorders, and others.