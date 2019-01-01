Watsco (NYSE:WSO), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Watsco
Watsco Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Watsco (NYSE: WSO) was reported by Morgan Stanley on April 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $277.00 expecting WSO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 9.31% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Watsco (NYSE: WSO) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and Watsco maintained their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Watsco, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Watsco was filed on April 22, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 22, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Watsco (WSO) rating was a maintained with a price target of $288.00 to $277.00. The current price Watsco (WSO) is trading at is $253.40, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
