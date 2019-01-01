Watsco (NYSE:WSO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Watsco (NYSE:WSO) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Earnings
Watsco beat estimated earnings by 63.84%, reporting an EPS of $2.9 versus an estimate of $1.77.
Revenue was up $388.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.33 which was followed by a 2.43% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Watsco's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.69
|3.51
|3
|0.89
|EPS Actual
|2.02
|3.62
|3.71
|1.39
|Revenue Estimate
|1.35B
|1.82B
|1.67B
|1.06B
|Revenue Actual
|1.51B
|1.78B
|1.85B
|1.14B
Watsco Questions & Answers
Watsco (WSO) is scheduled to report earnings on July 21, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 21, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $2.07, which beat the estimate of $2.04.
The Actual Revenue was $1.3B, which missed the estimate of $1.3B.
