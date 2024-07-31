Watsco Analysts Increase Their Forecasts Following Q2 Results

by Avi Kapoor, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 31, 2024 2:34 PM | 1 min read |

Watsco, Inc. WSO reported worse-than-expected second-quarter financial results on Tuesday.

The company reported quarterly earnings per share of $4.49, missing the street view of $4.67. Sales of $2.14 billion missed the analyst consensus of $2.19 billion. Revenue increased 7% year over year (4% increase on a same-store basis). Gross profit increased 3% to $580 million, with 27.1% gross margin.

"We now look ahead to the next important regulatory transition and the introduction of new products by our OEM partners later this year," said Albert H. Nahmad, Watsco's Chairman and CEO.

Watsco shares gained 1.4% to trade at $487.65 on Wednesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Watsco following earnings announcement.

