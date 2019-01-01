ñol

Wabash National
(NYSE:WNC)
15.09
00
At close: May 26
15.09
00
PreMarket: 4:01PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low12.23 - 21.63
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding33.6M / 49M
Vol / Avg.- / 396.8K
Mkt Cap739.9M
P/E75.45
50d Avg. Price14.49
Div / Yield0.32/2.12%
Payout Ratio160
EPS0.25
Total Float33.6M

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Wabash National reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 27

EPS

$0.240

Quarterly Revenue

$546.8M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$546.8M

Earnings Recap

 

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Wabash National beat estimated earnings by 118.18%, reporting an EPS of $0.24 versus an estimate of $0.11.

Revenue was up $154.76 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 2.67% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Wabash National's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.13 0.20 0.12 0.01
EPS Actual 0.07 0.22 0.21 0.06
Revenue Estimate 494.70M 514.07M 456.41M 407.29M
Revenue Actual 479.28M 482.56M 449.42M 392.00M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Wabash National management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $1.9 and $1.9 per share.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Wabash National using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Wabash National Questions & Answers

Q
When is Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) reporting earnings?
A

Wabash National (WNC) is scheduled to report earnings on July 27, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 27, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Wabash National (NYSE:WNC)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.37, which missed the estimate of $0.42.

Q
What were Wabash National’s (NYSE:WNC) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $435.9M, which beat the estimate of $434.9M.

