Wabash National (NYSE:WNC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Wabash National beat estimated earnings by 118.18%, reporting an EPS of $0.24 versus an estimate of $0.11.
Revenue was up $154.76 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 2.67% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Wabash National's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.13
|0.20
|0.12
|0.01
|EPS Actual
|0.07
|0.22
|0.21
|0.06
|Revenue Estimate
|494.70M
|514.07M
|456.41M
|407.29M
|Revenue Actual
|479.28M
|482.56M
|449.42M
|392.00M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Wabash National management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $1.9 and $1.9 per share.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Wabash National using advanced sorting and filters.
Wabash National Questions & Answers
Wabash National (WNC) is scheduled to report earnings on July 27, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 27, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $0.37, which missed the estimate of $0.42.
The Actual Revenue was $435.9M, which beat the estimate of $434.9M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.