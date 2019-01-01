Wabash National (NYSE:WNC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Wabash National
Wabash National Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Wabash National (NYSE: WNC) was reported by Raymond James on February 3, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $22.00 expecting WNC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 45.79% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Wabash National (NYSE: WNC) was provided by Raymond James, and Wabash National maintained their strong buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Wabash National, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Wabash National was filed on February 3, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 3, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Wabash National (WNC) rating was a maintained with a price target of $24.00 to $22.00. The current price Wabash National (WNC) is trading at is $15.09, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.