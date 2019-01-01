ñol

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC), Dividends

Wabash National issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Wabash National generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.89%

Annual Dividend

$0.32

Last Dividend

Apr 7

Next Dividend

Jul 6
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Wabash National Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Wabash National (WNC) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 13, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of July 6, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Wabash National (WNC) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Wabash National ($WNC) will be on July 28, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Wabash National (WNC) shares by July 7, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Wabash National (WNC) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Wabash National (WNC) will be on July 6, 2022 and will be $0.08

Q
What is the dividend yield for Wabash National (NYSE:WNC)?
A

The most current yield for Wabash National (WNC) is 2.23% and is payable next on July 28, 2022

