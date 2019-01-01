ñol

QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Walmart (NYSE:WMT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Walmart reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 17

EPS

$1.300

Quarterly Revenue

$141.6B

Annual Revenue (as of Apr 30)

$141.6B

Earnings Recap

 

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Walmart missed estimated earnings by 12.16%, reporting an EPS of $1.3 versus an estimate of $1.48.

Revenue was up $3.26 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 0.64% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Walmart's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022
EPS Estimate 1.50 1.40 1.56 1.21
EPS Actual 1.53 1.45 1.78 1.69
Revenue Estimate 151.54B 135.60B 136.88B 131.95B
Revenue Actual 152.87B 140.53B 141.05B 138.31B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Walmart Questions & Answers

Q
When is Walmart (NYSE:WMT) reporting earnings?
A

Walmart (WMT) is scheduled to report earnings on August 16, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 17, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Walmart (NYSE:WMT)?
A

The Actual EPS was $1.08, which beat the estimate of $1.07.

Q
What were Walmart’s (NYSE:WMT) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $123.4B, which beat the estimate of $122.8B.

