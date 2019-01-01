Walmart (NYSE:WMT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Walmart
The latest price target for Walmart (NYSE: WMT) was reported by Jefferies on May 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $155.00 expecting WMT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 23.02% upside). 35 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Walmart (NYSE: WMT) was provided by Jefferies, and Walmart maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Walmart, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Walmart was filed on May 18, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 18, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Walmart (WMT) rating was a maintained with a price target of $175.00 to $155.00. The current price Walmart (WMT) is trading at is $126.00, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
