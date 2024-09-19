Walmart Heiress Alice Walton Retakes Title As World's Richest Woman

Alice Walton, daughter of the late Sam Walton and heiress to the Walmart Inc WMT fortune, has retaken the distinction as the world’s richest woman.

As of Sept. 4, Walton’s wealth was estimated at $89.1 billion, according to Forbes “World Wealthiest Woman” list. The ranking puts her slightly ahead of French cosmetics company L’Oreal heiress Francoise Bettencourt Meyers, USA Today reported.

Bettencourt Meyers held the title last year when her worth was estimated at over $100 billion, but it is now at $88.4 billion.

The two heiresses have traded the No. 1 and No. 2 spots a few times over the years, such as when Bettencourt Meyers was the richest woman in 2019 but was then surpassed by Walton in 2020.

Bettencourt Meyers took the title as world’s richest woman back in 2023 from Walton, who then took third place due to Koch Inc. heiress Julia Koch, who now has a net worth of $74 billion as of Sept. 4, according to the Forbes ranking.

But Walton is not the richest person in her family.

She sits below her brothers Jim and Rob Walton, who were worth $95.9 billion and $94 billion respectively, as of Sept. 4.

Sam Walton’s heirs together own nearly 46% of Walmart.

Throughout her life, she has donated more than $5 billion to charitable foundations including the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, which she founded in November 2011 in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Elon Musk, who owns Tesla Inc. TSLA, SpaceX, X and other companies, is the world’s richest person with an estimated wealth of $251 billion.

Price Action: Walmart slipped 1.05% to $78.20 into Thursday’s late-day trading.

Exchange-traded funds that hold the stock saw losses ands gains.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund XLP slipped 0.44%

slipped 0.44% Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF FSTA dropped 0.33%

dropped 0.33% VanEck Retail ETF RTH rose 0.75%

