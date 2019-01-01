QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
12.63 - 13.08
Vol / Avg.
115.8K/176.5K
Div / Yield
0.11/0.82%
52 Wk
9.73 - 18.55
Mkt Cap
3.5B
Payout Ratio
4.47
Open
12.68
P/E
8.82
EPS
3.15
Shares
269.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Dec 3, 2021, 2:32PM
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food & Staples Retailing
Sendas Distribuidora SA is involved in the consumer goods business. Its cash and carry operations involve sales of more than 8,000 items of grocery, food, perishable, beverage, wrapping, hygiene, and cleaning products, among others. Its customers include prepared food retailers (including restaurants, pizzerias, and snack bars), end-users (including schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, and hotels), conventional retailers (such as grocery stores and neighborhood supermarkets), and individuals. Its stores are located throughout 23 Brazilian states.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-14
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Sendas Distribuidora Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Sendas Distribuidora (ASAI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE: ASAI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sendas Distribuidora's (ASAI) competitors?

A

Other companies in Sendas Distribuidora’s space includes: Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST), BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ), Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and Pricesmart (NASDAQ:PSMT).

Q

What is the target price for Sendas Distribuidora (ASAI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sendas Distribuidora

Q

Current Stock Price for Sendas Distribuidora (ASAI)?

A

The stock price for Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE: ASAI) is $12.92 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sendas Distribuidora (ASAI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sendas Distribuidora.

Q

When is Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) reporting earnings?

A

Sendas Distribuidora’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 14, 2022.

Q

Is Sendas Distribuidora (ASAI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sendas Distribuidora.

Q

What sector and industry does Sendas Distribuidora (ASAI) operate in?

A

Sendas Distribuidora is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food & Staples Retailing industry. They are listed on the NYSE.