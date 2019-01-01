Sendas Distribuidora SA is involved in the consumer goods business. Its cash and carry operations involve sales of more than 8,000 items of grocery, food, perishable, beverage, wrapping, hygiene, and cleaning products, among others. Its customers include prepared food retailers (including restaurants, pizzerias, and snack bars), end-users (including schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, and hotels), conventional retailers (such as grocery stores and neighborhood supermarkets), and individuals. Its stores are located throughout 23 Brazilian states.