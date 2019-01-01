|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-14
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE: ASAI) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Sendas Distribuidora’s space includes: Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST), BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ), Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and Pricesmart (NASDAQ:PSMT).
There is no analysis for Sendas Distribuidora
The stock price for Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE: ASAI) is $12.92 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Sendas Distribuidora.
Sendas Distribuidora’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 14, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Sendas Distribuidora.
Sendas Distribuidora is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food & Staples Retailing industry. They are listed on the NYSE.