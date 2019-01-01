QQQ
Range
12.5 - 12.5
Vol / Avg.
0.1K/11.9K
Div / Yield
0.12/0.97%
52 Wk
11.15 - 38
Mkt Cap
189.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
12.5
P/E
44.39
EPS
0.08
Shares
15.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Dec 3, 2021, 1:20PM
Benzinga - Oct 8, 2021, 7:03AM
Benzinga - Mar 25, 2021, 10:52AM
Benzinga - Mar 25, 2021, 9:18AM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Thrifts & Mortgage Finance
William Penn Bancorporation operates as an independent community financial services provider. The bank offers traditional banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. Through its branch and automated teller machine network, the bank offers a full array of commercial and retail financial services, including; the taking of time, savings, and demand deposits; the making of the commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans; and the providing of other financial services.

Earnings

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.080
REV6.194M

Analyst Ratings

William Penn Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy William Penn (WMPN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of William Penn (NASDAQ: WMPN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are William Penn's (WMPN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for William Penn (WMPN) stock?

A

The latest price target for William Penn (NASDAQ: WMPN) was reported by Piper Sandler on October 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 14.50 expecting WMPN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 16.00% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for William Penn (WMPN)?

A

The stock price for William Penn (NASDAQ: WMPN) is $12.5 last updated Today at 2:30:02 PM.

Q

Does William Penn (WMPN) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 10, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 28, 2022.

Q

When is William Penn (NASDAQ:WMPN) reporting earnings?

A

William Penn’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.

Q

Is William Penn (WMPN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for William Penn.

Q

What sector and industry does William Penn (WMPN) operate in?

A

William Penn is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.