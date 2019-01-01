|Q3 2022
You can purchase shares of William Penn (NASDAQ: WMPN) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in William Penn’s space includes: FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW), Bogota Finl (NASDAQ:BSBK), Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC), Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) and Provident Financial Hldgs (NASDAQ:PROV).
The latest price target for William Penn (NASDAQ: WMPN) was reported by Piper Sandler on October 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 14.50 expecting WMPN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 16.00% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for William Penn (NASDAQ: WMPN) is $12.5 last updated Today at 2:30:02 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 10, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 28, 2022.
William Penn’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for William Penn.
William Penn is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.