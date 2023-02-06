Insiders Buying Wintrust Financial And 2 Other Stocks

Although US stocks closed lower on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check outBenzinga's insider transactions
platform.John B. Sanfilippo & Son The Trade: John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. JBSS
Director John Sanfilippoacquired a total of 4,232 shares
an average price of $82.59. To acquire these shares, it cost around $349.52 thousand.What's Happening:
John B Sanfilippo & Son posted Q2 EPS of $1.45.What John B. Sanfilippo & Son Does:
John B Sanfilippo & Son Inc are one of the leading processors and distributors of peanuts, pecans, cashews, walnuts, almonds and other nuts in the United States.William Penn Bancorporation The Trade: William Penn Bancorporation WMPN
President and CEO John Kenneth Stephonacquired a total of 4,960 shares at
an average price of $11.83. To acquire these shares, it cost around $58.66 thousand.What's Happening:
The company, last month, posted downbeat quarterly earnings.What William Penn Bancorporation Does:
William Penn Bancorporation operates as an independent community financial services provider. Wintrust Financial
Director Alex Washington IIIbought a total of 1,000 shares
at an average price of $93.29. To acquire these shares, it cost around $93.29 thousand.What's Happening:
Hovde Group upgraded Wintrust Finl from Market Perform to Outperform and announced a $108 price target.What Wintrust Financial Does:
Wintrust Financial Corp is a financial holding company operating in the Chicago metropolitan area and southern Wisconsin through its wholly-owned banking subsidiaries.
