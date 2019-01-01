William Penn (NASDAQ:WMPN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 20
EPS
$0.070
Quarterly Revenue
$6.3M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$6.3M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of William Penn using advanced sorting and filters.
William Penn Questions & Answers
When is William Penn (NASDAQ:WMPN) reporting earnings?
William Penn (WMPN) is scheduled to report earnings on July 21, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 20, 2022 for Q3.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for William Penn (NASDAQ:WMPN)?
The Actual EPS was $0.07, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were William Penn’s (NASDAQ:WMPN) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $5.9M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.