William Penn (NASDAQ:WMPN), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for William Penn
William Penn Questions & Answers
The latest price target for William Penn (NASDAQ: WMPN) was reported by Piper Sandler on October 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $14.50 expecting WMPN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 26.53% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for William Penn (NASDAQ: WMPN) was provided by Piper Sandler, and William Penn initiated their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of William Penn, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for William Penn was filed on October 8, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around October 8, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest William Penn (WMPN) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $14.50. The current price William Penn (WMPN) is trading at is $11.46, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.