Sector: Financials.Industry: Thrifts & Mortgage Finance
Bogota Financial Corp is a New Jersey-based bank. It offers personal and business banking services such as savings, certificates of deposits, online banking, loans, and many more. The Bank generally grants residential, commercial, and consumer loans to, and accepts deposits from, customers in New Jersey.

Bogota Finl Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bogota Finl (BSBK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bogota Finl (NASDAQ: BSBK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bogota Finl's (BSBK) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Bogota Finl (BSBK) stock?

A

The latest price target for Bogota Finl (NASDAQ: BSBK) was reported by Piper Sandler on July 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 11.00 expecting BSBK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 6.80% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Bogota Finl (BSBK)?

A

The stock price for Bogota Finl (NASDAQ: BSBK) is $10.3 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bogota Finl (BSBK) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bogota Finl.

Q

When is Bogota Finl (NASDAQ:BSBK) reporting earnings?

A

Bogota Finl’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Bogota Finl (BSBK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bogota Finl.

Q

What sector and industry does Bogota Finl (BSBK) operate in?

A

Bogota Finl is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.