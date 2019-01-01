ñol

ECB Bancorp
(NASDAQ:ECBK)
$13.9899
-0.0001
Last update: 10:16AM
Day High/Low13.99 - 13.99
52 Week High/Low13.82 - 14.35
Open / Close13.95 / -
Float / Outstanding- / -
Vol / Avg.0.2K / 433.5K
Mkt Cap128.4M
P/E42.39
50d Avg. Price14.02
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float-

ECB Bancorp (NASDAQ:ECBK), Quotes and News Summary

ECB Bancorp (NASDAQ: ECBK)

ECB Bancorp Inc operates as a bank holding company of Everett Co-operative Bank. The firm through its subsidiary engages in business consisting primarily of taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations, in one- to four-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate, and multifamily real estate loans, construction and land loans and home equity lines of credit.
Read More

Earnings

Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-08-20
REV

ECB Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy ECB Bancorp (ECBK) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of ECB Bancorp (NASDAQ: ECBK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are ECB Bancorp's (ECBK) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for ECB Bancorp.

Q
What is the target price for ECB Bancorp (ECBK) stock?
A

There is no analysis for ECB Bancorp

Q
Current Stock Price for ECB Bancorp (ECBK)?
A

The stock price for ECB Bancorp (NASDAQ: ECBK) is $13.9899 last updated Today at August 9, 2022, 2:16 PM UTC.

Q
Does ECB Bancorp (ECBK) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for ECB Bancorp.

Q
When is ECB Bancorp (NASDAQ:ECBK) reporting earnings?
A

ECB Bancorp’s Q2 earnings are confirmed for Saturday, August 20, 2022.

Q
Is ECB Bancorp (ECBK) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for ECB Bancorp.

Q
What sector and industry does ECB Bancorp (ECBK) operate in?
A

ECB Bancorp is in the Financial Services sector and Banks—Regional industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.