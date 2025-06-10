Jim Cramer: UPS Is A 'Very Tough Stock To Own'

On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” Jim Cramer said Philip Morris International Inc. PM is a “very, very good company and a very good stock.” However, he added, “I just can't get behind it because of what they do.”

Supporting his view, B of A Securities analyst Lisa Lewandowski, on June 4, maintained Philip Morris Intl with a Buy rating and raised the price target from $182 to $200.

“That's a rough one for me,” Cramer said when asked about Wingstop Inc. WING. “I don't see what they have that I'd like to see.”

On the earnings front, the restaurant franchise, on April 30, reported first-quarter earnings per share of 99 cents, beating the street view of 90 cents. Quarterly sales of $171.1 million (+17.4% year over year) marginally beat the analyst consensus estimate of $170.92 million.

United Parcel Service, Inc. UPS is a “very tough stock to own," Cramer said. “I don't know if it goes up from here.”

UPS, on June 2, announced the appointment of John Morikis to the UPS board of directors.

Price Action:

Wingstop shares gained 0.4% to settle at $376.13 on Monday.

Philip Morris fell 0.6% to settle at $180.63 on Monday.

UPS shares rose 1.1% to close at $99.31.

