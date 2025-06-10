June 10, 2025 8:27 AM 1 min read

Jim Cramer: UPS Is A 'Very Tough Stock To Own'

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” Jim Cramer said Philip Morris International Inc. PM is a “very, very good company and a very good stock.” However, he added, “I just can't get behind it because of what they do.”

Supporting his view, B of A Securities analyst Lisa Lewandowski, on June 4, maintained Philip Morris Intl with a Buy rating and raised the price target from $182 to $200.

“That's a rough one for me,” Cramer said when asked about Wingstop Inc. WING. “I don't see what they have that I'd like to see.”

On the earnings front, the restaurant franchise, on April 30, reported first-quarter earnings per share of 99 cents, beating the street view of 90 cents. Quarterly sales of $171.1 million (+17.4% year over year) marginally beat the analyst consensus estimate of $170.92 million.

United Parcel Service, Inc. UPS is a “very tough stock to own," Cramer said. “I don't know if it goes up from here.”

UPS, on June 2, announced the appointment of John Morikis to the UPS board of directors.

Price Action:

  • Wingstop shares gained 0.4% to settle at $376.13 on Monday.
  • Philip Morris fell 0.6% to settle at $180.63 on Monday.
  • UPS shares rose 1.1% to close at $99.31.
Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock

PM Logo
PMPhilip Morris International Inc
$180.850.12%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
93.91
Growth
41.16
Quality
Not Available
Value
17.98
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
UPS Logo
UPSUnited Parcel Service Inc
$99.600.29%
WING Logo
WINGWingstop Inc
$376.420.08%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved