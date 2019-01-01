ñol

Wingstop
(NASDAQ:WING)
75.66
00
At close: May 26
75.66
00
PreMarket: 4:01PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low67.67 - 187.35
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding22.9M / 29.9M
Vol / Avg.- / 646K
Mkt Cap2.3B
P/E59.57
50d Avg. Price97.95
Div / Yield0.68/0.90%
Payout Ratio51.18
EPS0.29
Total Float22.9M

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Wingstop reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 4

EPS

$0.340

Quarterly Revenue

$76.2M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$76.2M

Earnings Recap

 

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Wingstop missed estimated earnings by 15.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.34 versus an estimate of $0.4.

Revenue was up $5.51 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 4.55% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Wingstop's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.31 0.35 0.33 0.31
EPS Actual 0.24 0.29 0.38 0.44
Revenue Estimate 73.53M 74.50M 73.13M 68.88M
Revenue Actual 72.03M 65.78M 74.00M 70.69M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Wingstop using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Wingstop Questions & Answers

Q
When is Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) reporting earnings?
A

Wingstop (WING) is scheduled to report earnings on July 27, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.18, which beat the estimate of $0.15.

Q
What were Wingstop’s (NASDAQ:WING) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $24.7M, which beat the estimate of $24.6M.

