Why Leggett & Platt Shares Are Trading Lower; Here Are 24 Stocks Moving Premarket

Gainers
- Vox Royalty Corp. VOXR rose 60.4% to $4.33 in pre-market trading. Vox Royalty’s common shares commenced trading on The Nasdaq Stock Market on Monday.
- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. CEMI shares rose 18.8% to $0.4293 in pre-market trading after dropping over 9% on Monday.
- NLS Pharmaceutics AG NLSP rose 17.3% to $0.59 in pre-market trading after declining around 25% on Monday. NLS Pharmaceutics recently announced receipt of staff delisting determination from the Nasdaq.
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc CRBP rose 16.4% to $0.1663 in pre-market trading after dropping 10% on Monday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals recently appointed Anne Altmeyer, PhD, MBA, MPH to its board of directors.
- Virax Biolabs Group Limited VRAX rose 12.8% to $2.30 in pre-market trading after dropping 5% on Monday. Virax Biolabs, last month, entered into a distribution agreement to market Monkeypox Virus Real-Time PCR Detection Kits with Cosmos Holdings.
- Laser Photonics Corporation LASE rose 12.3% to $2.10 in pre-market trading after dropping over 17% on Monday.
- Senti Biosciences, Inc. SNTI rose 12% to $4.40 in pre-market trading after declining over 12% on Monday.
- Meta Materials Inc. MMAT rose 12% to $0.8399 in pre-market trading after gaining around 11% on Monday. Meta Materials recently received $4.3 million in purchase orders.
- Wilhelmina International, Inc. WHLM rose 11.6% to $4.25 in pre-market trading after declining around 4% on Monday.
- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. PSTV rose 9.8% to $0.6150 in pre-market trading after gaining around 10% on Monday. JonesTrading recently initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and $5 price target.
- Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. RUBY rose 8.4% to $0.4369 in pre-market trading.
- Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation HYMC rose 8.2% to $0.6148 in pre-market trading after dropping more than 5% on Monday.
- Mullen Automotive, Inc.. MULN rose 5.8% to $0.2780 in pre-market trading after declining over 13% on Monday.
- Remark Holdings, Inc. MARK rose 5.3% to $0.2999 in pre-market trading after declining over 4% on Monday.
Losers
- New Concept Energy, Inc. GBR fell 12.2% to $1.30 in pre-market trading after declining 5% on Monday.
- Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. BHAT fell 9.8% to $1.01 in pre-market trading. Blue Hat, last month, announced signing of Memorandum of Understanding on strategic cooperation with a Singapore partner.
- Leggett & Platt, Incorporated LEG fell 8.3% to $31.79 in pre-market trading as the company lowered its earnings and sales projections for full year 2022.
- Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. CRKN shares fell 6.7% to $0.3301 in pre-market trading after surging 36% on Monday.
- Inspirato Incorporated ISPO fell 7.3% to $2.30 in pre-market trading.
- Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. APDN fell 7.1% to $1.97 in pre-market trading. Applied DNA Sciences shares jumped 71% on Monday after the company announced it has received its largest single purchase order for LinearDNA™ valued above the mid-six-figures.
- Pineapple Energy Inc. PEGY fell 6.4% to $4.12 in pre-market trading after climbing over 15% on Monday. Pineapple Energy, last month, named Eric Ingvaldson as new Chief Financial Officer.
- Cyren Ltd. CYRN shares fell 6.1% to $1.08 in pre-market trading after gaining around 15% on Monday.
- Exela Technologies, Inc. XELA shares fell 5.5% to $0.4023 in pre-market trading. Exela Technologies shares gained over 14% on Monday after the company announced its European business will go public through a merger with CF Acquisition Corp. VIII.
- Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RIGL fell 2.6% to $1.11 in pre-market trading. Rigel announced a 16% workforce reduction and issued an update on plans for supplemental new drug application for warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia program following FDA feedback.
