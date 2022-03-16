Wilhelmina Registers 27% Revenue Growth In Q4
- Wilhelmina International Inc (NASDAQ: WHLM) reported fourth-quarter revenue growth of 27% year-over-year to $15.22 million. Revenues, net of model costs, increased by 18% Y/Y to $4.29 million.
- Net income reduced to $23 thousand from $397 thousand in 4Q20. Operating income totaled $149 thousand (-78.6% Y/Y), and margin contracted by 483 bps to 0.98%.
- Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $894 thousand, a decline of 15.8% Y/Y, and the margin was down 300 bps to 5.9%.
- Wilhelmina generated cash from operating activities of 5.54 million in FY21, compared to cash used of $1.97 million in FY20.
- The company held cash and equivalents of $10.25 million as of December 31, 2021.
- Price Action: WHLM shares are trading higher by 0.47% at $4.30 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Penny Stocks