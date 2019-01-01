WeWork (NYSE:WE), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for WeWork
The latest price target for WeWork (NYSE: WE) was reported by Mizuho on April 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $9.00 expecting WE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 28.76% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for WeWork (NYSE: WE) was provided by Mizuho, and WeWork initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of WeWork, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for WeWork was filed on April 22, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 22, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest WeWork (WE) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $9.00. The current price WeWork (WE) is trading at is $6.99, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
