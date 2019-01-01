QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
Webco Industries Inc is a specialty manufacturer of high-quality carbon and stainless steel tubing products that are designed to industry and customer specifications. The company's products include Welded tubing; Cold drawn- Welded and Cold drawn- Seamless. Its value-added services include bending, custom mill length, end formed/swaged, finning, heat treating, packaging, precision cutting, product availability and responsiveness.

Webco Industries Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Webco Industries (WEBC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Webco Industries (OTCPK: WEBC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Webco Industries's (WEBC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Webco Industries.

Q

What is the target price for Webco Industries (WEBC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Webco Industries

Q

Current Stock Price for Webco Industries (WEBC)?

A

The stock price for Webco Industries (OTCPK: WEBC) is $195 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:36:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Webco Industries (WEBC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Webco Industries.

Q

When is Webco Industries (OTCPK:WEBC) reporting earnings?

A

Webco Industries does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Webco Industries (WEBC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Webco Industries.

Q

What sector and industry does Webco Industries (WEBC) operate in?

A

Webco Industries is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.