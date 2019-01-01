QQQ
Range
26.59 - 26.68
Vol / Avg.
17.2K/454.2K
Div / Yield
0.4/1.51%
52 Wk
12.09 - 27.29
Mkt Cap
776.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
26.59
P/E
-
EPS
1.98
Shares
29.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Materials. Industry: Paper & Forest Products
Verso Corp is a North American producer of printing papers, specialty papers, and pulp. The company produces a wide range of paper products, including coated freesheet, coated groundwood, coated digital, inkjet, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet. These paper products are used primarily in media and marketing applications, such as catalogs, magazines, advertising brochures, and annual reports. The company also sells kraft pulp, which is used to manufacture tissue products and printing and writing grade paper; however, the group derives the majority of its revenue from its paper products.

Earnings


Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-06
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.660

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-28

REV298.410M


Verso Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Verso (VRS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Verso (NYSE: VRS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Verso's (VRS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Verso (VRS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Verso (NYSE: VRS) was reported by BWS Financial on December 28, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting VRS to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Verso (VRS)?

A

The stock price for Verso (NYSE: VRS) is $26.62 last updated Today at 3:40:53 PM.

Q

Does Verso (VRS) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 29, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 16, 2021.

Q

When is Verso (NYSE:VRS) reporting earnings?

A

Verso’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.

Q

Is Verso (VRS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Verso.

Q

What sector and industry does Verso (VRS) operate in?

A

Verso is in the Materials sector and Paper & Forest Products industry. They are listed on the NYSE.