Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 9
EPS
$0.200
Quarterly Revenue
$170.4M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$170.4M
Earnings History
Verra Mobility Questions & Answers
When is Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) reporting earnings?
Verra Mobility (VRRM) is scheduled to report earnings on August 8, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 9, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM)?
The Actual EPS was $0.02, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Verra Mobility’s (NASDAQ:VRRM) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $103.1M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
