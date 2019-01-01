Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Verra Mobility
Verra Mobility Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Verra Mobility (NASDAQ: VRRM) was reported by Morgan Stanley on May 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $16.00 expecting VRRM to fall to within 12 months (a possible -0.44% downside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Verra Mobility (NASDAQ: VRRM) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and Verra Mobility maintained their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Verra Mobility, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Verra Mobility was filed on May 10, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 10, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Verra Mobility (VRRM) rating was a maintained with a price target of $17.00 to $16.00. The current price Verra Mobility (VRRM) is trading at is $16.07, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
