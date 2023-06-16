Jim Cramer Calls Tech Giant A 'Winner' In AI Leadership: 'It's Just Very Big'

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he prefers other oil companies over Earthstone Energy, Inc. ESTE. Pioneer Natural Resources Company PXD, Diamondback Energy, Inc. FANG and Coterra Energy Inc. CTRA are "all better than that one."

Cramer said he is intrigued by Verra Mobility Corporation VRRM and declared company officials "must be on the show."

The "Mad Money" host said Microsoft MSFT has been a "winner." He added, "It’s doing incredibly well, it’s just very big… Microsoft has been very smart, and co-pilot is apparently an amazing, amazing product."

When asked about Carvana CVNA, he said, "Ok, there’s two things, there’s two Carvanas. There’s Carvana the company, which I think is incredibly overvalued, and there’s Carvana the stock, which is so overly-shorted that it keeps going higher. Those are two different things. You pick which one you believe in."

Cramer recommended selling Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras PBR. "The fact that it’s located in Brazil, it’s an imbalanced country," he stated.

Price Action: Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro fell 0.7% to close at $13.79, while Carvana jumped 12.7% to $26.38 on Thursday. Microsoft shares gained 3.2% to $348.10, while Verra Mobility added 0.8% to $18.67. Earthstone Energy shares jumped 5.4% to settle at $13.47 on Thursday.

Photo: Shutterstock