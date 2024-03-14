Dollar General, Adobe And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
Wall Street expects Dollar General Corporation DG to report quarterly earnings at $1.75 per share on revenue of $9.78 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Dollar General shares fell 0.3% to $157.70 in after-hours trading.
UiPath Inc. PATH reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued strong FY25 revenue guidance. UiPath shares gained 1.4% to $24.78 in the after-hours trading session.
Analysts are expecting Adobe Inc. ADBE to have earned $4.38 per share on revenue of $5.14 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Adobe shares rose 0.3% to $575.00 in after-hours trading.
Vroom, Inc. VRM reported a loss of $80.51 per share for the fourth quarter. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $235.92 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $232 million. Vroom shares dipped 14.5% to $14.95 in the after-hours trading session.
Analysts expect Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. DKS to report quarterly earnings at $3.35 per share on revenue of $3.80 billion before the opening bell. Dick's Sporting shares fell 0.9% to $185.99 in after-hours trading.
