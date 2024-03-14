Dollar General, Adobe And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

Loading... Loading...

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Dollar General Corporation DG to report quarterly earnings at $1.75 per share on revenue of $9.78 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Dollar General shares fell 0.3% to $157.70 in after-hours trading.

UiPath Inc. PATH reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued strong FY25 revenue guidance. UiPath shares gained 1.4% to $24.78 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Adobe Inc. ADBE to have earned $4.38 per share on revenue of $5.14 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Adobe shares rose 0.3% to $575.00 in after-hours trading.

Vroom, Inc. VRM reported a loss of $80.51 per share for the fourth quarter. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $235.92 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $232 million. Vroom shares dipped 14.5% to $14.95 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. DKS to report quarterly earnings at $3.35 per share on revenue of $3.80 billion before the opening bell. Dick's Sporting shares fell 0.9% to $185.99 in after-hours trading.

