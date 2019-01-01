Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Vroom
The latest price target for Vroom (NASDAQ: VRM) was reported by Wells Fargo on May 3, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $2.00 expecting VRM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 43.88% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Vroom (NASDAQ: VRM) was provided by Wells Fargo, and Vroom maintained their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Vroom, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Vroom was filed on May 3, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 3, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Vroom (VRM) rating was a maintained with a price target of $6.00 to $2.00. The current price Vroom (VRM) is trading at is $1.39, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
