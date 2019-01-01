Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 9
EPS
$-0.710
Quarterly Revenue
$923.8M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$778.3M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Vroom using advanced sorting and filters.
Vroom Questions & Answers
When is Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) reporting earnings?
Vroom (VRM) is scheduled to report earnings on August 10, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 9, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.34, which beat the estimate of $-0.70.
What were Vroom’s (NASDAQ:VRM) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $253.1M, which beat the estimate of $234.9M.
