Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Vishay Precision Group
The latest price target for Vishay Precision Group (NYSE: VPG) was reported by Sidoti & Co. on March 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $48.00 expecting VPG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 56.00% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Vishay Precision Group (NYSE: VPG) was provided by Sidoti & Co., and Vishay Precision Group maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Vishay Precision Group, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Vishay Precision Group was filed on March 4, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 4, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Vishay Precision Group (VPG) rating was a maintained with a price target of $50.00 to $48.00. The current price Vishay Precision Group (VPG) is trading at is $30.77, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
