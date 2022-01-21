34 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: BSFC) shares jumped 180% to $5.32 after gaining around 9% on Thursday.
- Bon Natural Life Limited (NASDAQ: BON) shares gained 22% to $3.91. Bon Natural Life recently received an initial purchase order from Chongqing Fudoudou Technology Co Limitedfor its FeatherPure Women's Personal Care Gel.
- Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: SVFD) gained 14.3% to $4.73. The company’s CFO Vered Raz-Avayo recently tendered his resignation.
- CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) shares gained 11.8% to $3.12. CymaBay Therapeutics Chief Medical Officer Dennis D Kim acquired a total of 20000 shares at an average price of $3.04.
- Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITCI) rose 9.5% to $42.55. Intra-Cellular Therapies, earlier during the month, reported a $400 million common stock offering.
- Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) gained 9.5% to $6.81.
- BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSI) gained 7.6% to $3.42. HC Wainwright & Co. maintained BioDelivery Sciences Intl with a Neutral and raised the price target from $4 to $4.5.
- Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: LLNW) jumped 7.5% to $4.01 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued guidance.
- Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VVOS) surged 7.5% to $2.36. Vivos Therapeutics recently announced significant increases across several key metrics for its SleepImage Home Sleep Apnea Tests.
- Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE: VPG) gained 7.4% to $33.01. Vishay Precision Group is expected to release financial results for its fourth quarter on Tuesday, February 15, 2022.
Also check out these big stocks insiders are buying
Losers
- OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ: OP) shares fell 48.4% to $0.6089 after the company reported pricing of around $12.5 million underwritten public offering.
- Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) shares fell 25.2% to $380.26. Netflix reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter, but issued weak subscriber growth forecast for the first quarter. Several analysts downgraded the stock following earnings report.
- ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) shares fell 18.4% to $1.20 after dropping 12% on Thursday.
- InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE: IHT) dropped 18.1% to $3.27.
- Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ: CISO) fell 17% to $4.00. Cerberus Cyber Sentinel recently said with the completion of the latest acquisition of True Digital Security into the company's family of cybersecurity businesses, its revenue for the trailing 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2021 surged to around $45.5 million.
- Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) fell 15.5% to $3.32 after declining over 13% on Thursday.
- Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRKR) fell 15.4% to $0.6348. The company recently announced it received FDA Orphan Drug designation for its multi-antigen target T cell therapy for pancreatic cancer.
- Power & Digital Infrastructure (NASDAQ: CORZ) dipped 15.2% to $7.46.
- Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) fell 15.2% to $6.97.
- Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT) dropped 15% to $1.9350. The company announced plans to cut headcount by 330 team members.
- Barfresh Food Group Inc. (NASDAQ: BRFH) fell 14.3% to $5.22 after adding around 9% on Thursday.
- SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) dipped 14.3% to $16.30. SunPower said It sees preliminary GAAP revenue within previously-guided range of $361 million-$421 million.
- BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBD) dropped 14.3% to $2.40.
- Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: RBBN) shares declined 14% to $4.57 after the company reported preliminary Q4 revenue below estimates.
- RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE: RYB) fell 13.8% to $1.98.
- Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ: APM) shares fell 13.6% to $1.4601. Aptorum Group shares jumped over 38% on Thursday after the company announced it received FDA Orphan Drug designation for its SACT-1 repurposed drug for the treatment of neuroblastoma.
- DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ: DATS) fell 13.2% to $2.89. DatChat shares rose 11% on Thursday after the company signed a letter of intent to acquire Avila Security Corporation for $1 million in cash and the greater of 739,650 shares of restricted common stock or $2.5 million of restricted common stock.
- Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) dropped 11% to $197.09 in sympathy with the price of Bitcoin and Ethereum.
- CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ: CVAC) fell 10.5% to $19.54. B of A Securities downgraded CureVac from Neutral to Underperform and lowers the price target from $55 to $20.
- Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTPI) fell 9% to $1.51 after declining 9% on Thursday.
- Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD) dipped 9.2% to $12.20. Keybanc, on Thursday, maintained Allbirds with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $28 to $24.
- Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) fell 7.9% to $6.75.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares fell 7.8% to $16.11.
- Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTRA) fell 7.3% to $0.3861. HC Wainwright & Co, on Thursday, maintained Kintara Therapeutics with a Buy and lowered the price target from $6 to $3.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas