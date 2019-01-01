Vornado Realty (NYSE:VNO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 2
EPS
$0.790
Quarterly Revenue
$442.1M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$442.1M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Vornado Realty using advanced sorting and filters.
Vornado Realty Questions & Answers
When is Vornado Realty (NYSE:VNO) reporting earnings?
Vornado Realty (VNO) is scheduled to report earnings on August 1, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 2, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Vornado Realty (NYSE:VNO)?
The Actual EPS was $1.25, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Vornado Realty’s (NYSE:VNO) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $626M, which missed the estimate of $633.6M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.