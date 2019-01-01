Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 5
EPS
$3.850
Quarterly Revenue
$1.2B
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$1.2B
Earnings History
Vir Biotechnology Questions & Answers
When is Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) reporting earnings?
Vir Biotechnology (VIR) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR)?
The Actual EPS was $-4.60, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Vir Biotechnology’s (NASDAQ:VIR) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $1.4M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
