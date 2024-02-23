Carvana Posts Q4 Results, Joins LegalZoom.com, Comfort Systems And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday

Loading... Loading...

U.S. stocks were mostly higher, with the Dow Jones index gaining more than 100 points on Friday.

Shares of Carvana Co. CVNA rose sharply during Friday’s session after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results.

Carvana reported fourth-quarter revenue of $2.424 billion, which missed the consensus estimate of $2.528 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly loss of $1 per share, which missed analyst estimates for a loss of 88 cents per share.

Carvana expects retail units sold in the first quarter to be “slightly up” on a year-over-year basis. The company anticipates first-quarter adjusted EBITDA “significantly above” $100 million.

Carvana shares surged 31.1% to $68.69 on Friday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. MRVI shares climbed 57.8% to $8.06 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results.

ATN International, Inc. ATNI climbed 31.4% to $37.23.

climbed 31.4% to $37.23. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. KIND rose 18.6% to $2.04 after the company reported preliminary fourth-quarter financial results and announced Nirav Tolia will return to the company as CEO.

Block, Inc. SQ climbed 16.8% to $79.36 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter sales results and issued guidance.

climbed 16.8% to $79.36 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter sales results and issued guidance. Docebo Inc. DCBO climbed 14.7% to $52.60 following upbeat quarterly results.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. UVE shares gained 12.7% to $19.42 following strong quarterly results.

shares gained 12.7% to $19.42 following strong quarterly results. Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. GYRE gained 12.1% to $17.93. Supermicro announced a proposed offering of $1.5 billion of convertible senior notes due 2029.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. TNDM jumped 12.1% to $28.02 amid volatility after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results.

jumped 12.1% to $28.02 amid volatility after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. AKRO climbed 11% to $26.86.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. VIR gained 10.3% to $11.36 following strong sales results .

gained 10.3% to $11.36 following strong sales results Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. VTYX rose 10.6% to $6.39.

LegalZoom.com, Inc. LZ climbed 10.5% to $10.87 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued FY24 revenue guidance.

climbed 10.5% to $10.87 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued FY24 revenue guidance. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. FIX gained 10.2% to $273.10 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation H gained 8.9% to $147.66 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter sales results and issued guidance.

gained 8.9% to $147.66 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter sales results and issued guidance. RB Global, Inc. RBA gained 8.2% to $73.98 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter adjusted EPS results and issued guidance.

