Vericity Inc, along with its subsidiaries offers life insurance products to the middle American market. It operates through three segments namely Agency, Insurance, and Corporate. The Agency segment operates through Efinancial that sells insurance products through its call center distribution platform, independent agents, and other marketing organizations. The Insurance segment operates through Fidelity Life that engages in the business of Core Life, Non-Core Life, Closed Block, annuities, and assumed life. In its Core Life and Non-Core Life business lines, it offers primarily term life insurance products, accidental death, and final expense products.