Range
5.46 - 5.46
Vol / Avg.
0.1K/3.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
5.2 - 22.03
Mkt Cap
81.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
5.46
P/E
-
EPS
-0.38
Shares
14.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
Vericity Inc, along with its subsidiaries offers life insurance products to the middle American market. It operates through three segments namely Agency, Insurance, and Corporate. The Agency segment operates through Efinancial that sells insurance products through its call center distribution platform, independent agents, and other marketing organizations. The Insurance segment operates through Fidelity Life that engages in the business of Core Life, Non-Core Life, Closed Block, annuities, and assumed life. In its Core Life and Non-Core Life business lines, it offers primarily term life insurance products, accidental death, and final expense products.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-16
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-30
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Vericity Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vericity (VERY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vericity (NASDAQ: VERY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Vericity's (VERY) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Vericity (VERY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Vericity

Q

Current Stock Price for Vericity (VERY)?

A

The stock price for Vericity (NASDAQ: VERY) is $5.46 last updated Today at 2:30:02 PM.

Q

Does Vericity (VERY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $6.25 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 6, 2019 to stockholders of record on November 20, 2019.

Q

When is Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) reporting earnings?

A

Vericity’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is Vericity (VERY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vericity.

Q

What sector and industry does Vericity (VERY) operate in?

A

Vericity is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.