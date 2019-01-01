QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Generation Next Franchise Brands Inc through its subsidiaries act as a franchise development company and operates company-owned healthy drink and snack vending machines and micro markets and also frozen yogurt robots throughout North America, the Bahamas, and Puerto Rico. The company derives the majority of its revenues from the sale of franchises and vending machines and micro markets to the franchisees.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Generation Next Franchise Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Generation Next Franchise (VEND) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Generation Next Franchise (OTC: VEND) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Generation Next Franchise's (VEND) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Generation Next Franchise.

Q

What is the target price for Generation Next Franchise (VEND) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Generation Next Franchise

Q

Current Stock Price for Generation Next Franchise (VEND)?

A

The stock price for Generation Next Franchise (OTC: VEND) is $0.0001 last updated Wed Sep 22 2021 19:12:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Generation Next Franchise (VEND) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Generation Next Franchise.

Q

When is Generation Next Franchise (OTC:VEND) reporting earnings?

A

Generation Next Franchise does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Generation Next Franchise (VEND) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Generation Next Franchise.

Q

What sector and industry does Generation Next Franchise (VEND) operate in?

A

Generation Next Franchise is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.