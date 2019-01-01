|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Generation Next Franchise (OTC: VEND) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Generation Next Franchise.
There is no analysis for Generation Next Franchise
The stock price for Generation Next Franchise (OTC: VEND) is $0.0001 last updated Wed Sep 22 2021 19:12:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Generation Next Franchise.
Generation Next Franchise does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Generation Next Franchise.
Generation Next Franchise is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.