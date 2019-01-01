QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Range
Vol / Avg.
Div / Yield
1.04/10.40%
52 Wk
9.67 - 10.95
Mkt Cap
102.8M
Payout Ratio
125.15
Open
P/E
13.36
Shares
10.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Aug 31, 2021, 2:27PM
Vertical Capital Income Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The investment objective of the fund is to seek income. The fund invests in Mortgage Notes secured by residential real estate.

Vertical Capital Income Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vertical Capital Income (VCIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vertical Capital Income (NYSE: VCIF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Vertical Capital Income's (VCIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Vertical Capital Income.

Q

What is the target price for Vertical Capital Income (VCIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Vertical Capital Income

Q

Current Stock Price for Vertical Capital Income (VCIF)?

A

The stock price for Vertical Capital Income (NYSE: VCIF) is $9.9 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Vertical Capital Income (VCIF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is Vertical Capital Income (NYSE:VCIF) reporting earnings?

A

Vertical Capital Income does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Vertical Capital Income (VCIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vertical Capital Income.

Q

What sector and industry does Vertical Capital Income (VCIF) operate in?

A

Vertical Capital Income is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.