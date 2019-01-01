QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
ViviCells International Inc is developing renewable energy in Africa. The company is working with Ghana's array of renewable energy resources to address energy insecurity and help to expand energy access. These resources include, biomass, solar and wind energy, along with hydropower potential.

ViviCells International Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ViviCells International (VCII) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ViviCells International (OTCEM: VCII) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are ViviCells International's (VCII) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ViviCells International.

Q

What is the target price for ViviCells International (VCII) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ViviCells International

Q

Current Stock Price for ViviCells International (VCII)?

A

The stock price for ViviCells International (OTCEM: VCII) is $0.0002 last updated Thu Sep 23 2021 18:04:20 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ViviCells International (VCII) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ViviCells International.

Q

When is ViviCells International (OTCEM:VCII) reporting earnings?

A

ViviCells International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ViviCells International (VCII) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ViviCells International.

Q

What sector and industry does ViviCells International (VCII) operate in?

A

ViviCells International is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.