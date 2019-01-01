QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.7K
Div / Yield
3.28/2.81%
52 Wk
93.6 - 119.5
Mkt Cap
66.1B
Payout Ratio
59.65
Open
-
P/E
22.87
Shares
566M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Vinci is one of the world's largest investors in transport infrastructure. Significant concession assets include 4,400 kilometers of toll roads in France and 45 airports across 12 countries, making Vinci the world's second-largest airport operator in terms of managed passenger numbers. The concession's business contributes less than one fifth of group revenue but the majority of operating profit. Vinci's contracting business is made up of three divisions, offering a broad variety of engineering and construction services.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Vinci Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vinci (VCISF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vinci (OTCPK: VCISF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Vinci's (VCISF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Vinci.

Q

What is the target price for Vinci (VCISF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Vinci

Q

Current Stock Price for Vinci (VCISF)?

A

The stock price for Vinci (OTCPK: VCISF) is $116.86 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 15:24:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Vinci (VCISF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Vinci.

Q

When is Vinci (OTCPK:VCISF) reporting earnings?

A

Vinci does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Vinci (VCISF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vinci.

Q

What sector and industry does Vinci (VCISF) operate in?

A

Vinci is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.