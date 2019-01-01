QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.33 - 9.3
Mkt Cap
23.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
11.03
EPS
0.08
Shares
6.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Vitreous Glass Inc cleans, crushes, and sells waste glass to the fiberglass manufacturing industry. The company also removes the contaminates and crushes the glass to sand and then this sand is sold to fiberglass insulation manufacturers as furnace ready cullet for use in their production facilities. Its sole source of revenue is generated by providing crushed glass to its customers. Geographically it caters its service to the Canadian market.

Vitreous Glass Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vitreous Glass (VCIGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vitreous Glass (OTCPK: VCIGF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Vitreous Glass's (VCIGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Vitreous Glass.

Q

What is the target price for Vitreous Glass (VCIGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Vitreous Glass

Q

Current Stock Price for Vitreous Glass (VCIGF)?

A

The stock price for Vitreous Glass (OTCPK: VCIGF) is $3.7998 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 15:55:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Vitreous Glass (VCIGF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 15, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 31, 2018.

Q

When is Vitreous Glass (OTCPK:VCIGF) reporting earnings?

A

Vitreous Glass does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Vitreous Glass (VCIGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vitreous Glass.

Q

What sector and industry does Vitreous Glass (VCIGF) operate in?

A

Vitreous Glass is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.