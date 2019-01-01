Marriott Vacations (NYSE:VAC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 5
EPS
$1.700
Quarterly Revenue
$1.1B
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$1.1B
Earnings History
Marriott Vacations Questions & Answers
When is Marriott Vacations (NYSE:VAC) reporting earnings?
Marriott Vacations (VAC) is scheduled to report earnings on July 27, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Marriott Vacations (NYSE:VAC)?
The Actual EPS was $1.60, which beat the estimate of $1.27.
What were Marriott Vacations’s (NYSE:VAC) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $497.6M, which beat the estimate of $489.8M.
